New Sharon students visit State Capitol

AUGUSTA – Students from Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon served as honorary pages in the Maine Senate on Tuesday, May 7. During their visit they met with their state senator, Russell Black (R-Wilton).

The honorary page program provides an opportunity for students from third grade through high school to participate in the legislative process for one day’s session in either the House or Senate. For more information about the program, please contact Senator Black’s office at 207-287-1505.