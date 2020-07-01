New Vineyard Library rolling out curbside service

NEW VINEYARD - After review of Maine State Library Guidelines for reopening, New Vineyard Public Library will be providing curbside services effective July 1.

For the protection and safety of the librarian and patrons, curbside services will be implemented in the following way: patrons can request books, audio books, magazines, DVDs via phone 652-2250 or email at newvineyardlibrary@gmail.com (Subject: Curbside Book Request). The contents of our collection are available on-line by accessing http://opac.libraryworld.com/opac/signin.php - At sign in box enter: New Vineyard Public Library. No password is required.

Patrons should communicate what they are requesting and how to reach them to set up a pick up time.

Our librarian will locate requested items if available, create a bag containing the items that will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours.

Patron will be notified when the bag is available and the bag with the patron’s name attached will be left in the pickup bin outside of the door of the NVPL Community Room. Patron will pick up their bag. There will be no entry to the NVPL Community Room or Library.

Return of books/items (preferably in a bag to assist with quarantine) are to be left in the return bin at the NVPL community room door. Please DO NOT use the Drop Box.

Books/items returned will be quarantined as per Maine state guidelines for a minimum of 72 hours, before being returned to the library collection.

We will continue to monitor Federal and State Guidelines as well as local rural small libraries implementations and will adjust our services offerings where and if appropriate. The protection and safety of our librarian and patrons remains foremost in our decisions.

Reminder: Our library has on-line access to over 12,000 books using cloudLibrary. If you wish to have access to this service through your computer or smart phone please send email to newvineyardlibrary@gmail.com or call the library at 652-2550. Our free wi-fi service is available 7x24 in the library parking lot.

Enjoy the summer and stay safe and healthy.