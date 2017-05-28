New Vineyard Public Library celebrates mothers, lists upcoming events

NEW VINEYARD - On Saturday, May 13, the Community Room at the New Vineyard Public Library was transformed into a proper English Tea Room complete with beautiful large silver tea service, a Staffordshire china set and a gorgeous variety of china tea cups, pots and tiny spoons all atop beautiful hand embroidered linen table cloths and napkins.

Thirty-seven mothers, daughters and granddaughters were welcomed and presented with corsages to the Third annual Mother’s Day Tea. Scones served with jam and clotted cream, and many varieties of savories, tiny sweets and cakes were served on fancy tiered china trays. Guests shared many special memories of moms including laughable remembered sayings, customs and reflections. The program ended with a special poem and the reading the book "I Wish You More."

Upcoming library events:

Thursday, June 1 – Family Book Bonanza! A huge free Children's book give-away- an award from Molina Health Foundation. Free Pizza! Visiting author Nancy Prince, Parent Informational Session, plus i-Pad tips and tricks. Something for everyone! Bring your friends to the New Vineyard Public Library 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Saturday, June 3 – Annual Black Fly Bash Plant and Bake Sale. Huge variety of day lilies, perennials, annuals and vegetable seedlings. Smith Memorial Hall on Rt. 27 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.