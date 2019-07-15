New Vineyard Public Library programs, happenings and save-the-dates

NEW VINEYARD - The New Vineyard Public Library will be busy this summer with the following activities.

The Annual Summer Reading Program will be in August on Thursdays from 4 p.m – 6 p.m.

July and August

Learn all about our universe through books, displays and activities. Visit the Library to enjoy finding out about the moon, the constellations, the stories that engage our imaginations with space adventures and mysteries of the galaxies.

Please sign up at the Library or by phone 652-2250 or by email newvineyardlibrary@gmail.com and check facebook or website for more details as they become available.

New Vineyard Historical Society Presentation

Early New Vineyard 1789-1820 by David Horn

Monday, July 15 6:30 p.m.

New Vineyard Community Room

Judith K Johnson Art Show Memorial

Sunday, July 21 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m.

Please join the family of Judith K Johnson for a special Art Show Memorial.

Judith lived a full life and passed away in November, 2018 at age 101. Judith’s love of books and libraries led her to be a significant benefactor - donating the land for our current location and providing on-going support of our library operations. She had many interests including art, books and lifelong education. This event recognizes her for both her art and her support of the New Vineyard Public Library. Light refreshments will be served

New Vineyard Public Library 9 Hole Golf Scramble- Diadema Golf Club

Sunday, August 18, 2019

Cost is $45 each golfer, covering 9 holes of golf and lunch. Advance registration required. Accepting applications of individuals or teams of four.

Contact John at 652-2417 for availability of openings.

Save the dates

New Vineyard Poetry Express - Wednesday, August 14 at 6 p.m.

Join New Vineyard residents and local Maine Poet Peggy Yocom (Farmington) who will share their love of poetry at a special reading and some singing of Maine poetry- chosen to reflect the landscape and capture the essence of New Vineyard - its people and its history.

Author's Night - Karen Pease - Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Karen Bessey Pease will be this year’s local author. she makes her home in the Western Mountains at the F.A.R.M. (Fresh Air and Room to Move). She writes a popular column, “Observations from the F.A.R.M.”, for the Original Irregular about life in Rural Maine. Karen has also written dozens of poems, co-authored two novels, and published three Young Adult novels.

Cribbage will resume in September.

Second and fourth Wednesday of the Month

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. NVPL Community Room