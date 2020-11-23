News from VFW Post 3335

By Janice Sweeney

JAY - A big thanks to all for your continued support of Frank L. Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335. Our Friday night take-out suppers have been increasing every week.

There will be no supper this weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we will resume on Friday, Dec. 4.

Our Thanksgiving pie sales are unbelievable, and the wreaths and centerpiece sale this past weekend surpassed our expectations. We are collecting non perishable goods for Christmas baskets every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Drop your donations at the Post.

Our next event is a Drive by Sock Hop on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will be collecting new socks for homeless veterans while rocking to '50 and '60s music. We'll have mulled cider to take with you to thank you for your donations. Please help us make this a success for our homeless vets! Any questions call 897-2122.