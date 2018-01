FARMINGTON - A third grader from Strong Elementary School won the District Elks Foul Shooting Contest this weekend, with an impressive 23-25 foul shots. The winning qualifies him for the State Foul Shooting Competition held at Lawrence high School on Jan. 28.

Nine-year-old Chase Ross shoots in the eight to nine year old division and had previously shot in the Franklin County Elks Hoop Shot three weeks ago.