Nordica Homestead Museum opening on June 1

FARMINGTON - The Nordica Homestead Museum will be opening for the season this Saturday, June 1. It contains beautifully displayed artifacts, including costumes and jewelry, from the life and career of the famous opera diva, Lillian Nordica, born in Farmington in 1857.

For more information go to lilliannordica.com.

The museum is located at 116 Nordica Lane which is off the Holley Road, two miles north of Farmington. Its hours of operation are 1-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Call 778-2042 for more information.

The Nordica Memorial Association is also proud to announce that the winner of this year’s Nordica Scholarship is soprano Kiersten Curtis, recent graduate of University of Southern Maine. She will be performing in Nordica Auditorium as part the annual Nordica Day celebration on Aug. 17.