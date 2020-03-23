Norlands seeks applications for the next Ethel ‘Billie’ Gammon History Education Fellow

LIVERMORE - The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore is seeking its next Ethel “Billie” Gammon History Education Fellow to join its summer staff. College students and graduating high school seniors enrolled in a college starting this fall are welcome to apply.

The selected individual is a member of Norlands summer staff team and receives a $1,500 stipend that can be used towards education expenses. The Summer Fellow gains valuable experience in living history education, museum operations, and other topics that may relate to his/her interests. This professional development opportunity is designed to honor Norlands founder's endless enthusiasm for sharing American History using living history methods.

Applications are due by May 1, 2020. The application form may be found on Norlands' website or by emailing norlands@norlands.org.

Candidates must complete an application form and submit an essay of 750-1000 words describing what inspires them about Norlands and their goals for being named a Billie Gammon Fellow. Applicants must describe how their experience at Norlands will help them with their college/career pursuits. Be creative! Applicants do not necessarily have to major in history or teaching. One letter of recommendation is also required. Final candidates will be invited for interviews in early May.

To receive the full award, the fellow is expected to work for the Norlands for 90 hours (approximately two days/10 hours per week) during mid-June through August. The fellow’s primary role is to assist with tours of the Washburn family mansion and other historic buildings on site and help in the gift shop during open tour days. The fellow also has the opportunity to work on a project of interest such as conducting research, writing a grant application, inventorying or digitizing the museum’s archives, creating a social media plan, or planning an event. The fellow will round out his/her experience by sharing a summary of their project with Norlands key staff and volunteers. The Billie Gammon Fellowship is an advantageous training opportunity designed to give students the chance to tailor a project to his/her interests and broaden their horizons while learning new skills, all while experiencing the joy and magic of Norlands.

For more information, visit www.norlands.org, email norlands@norlands.org, or call 207-897-4366.