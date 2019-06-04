Normandy reenactment coming to Phillips

PHILLIPS - On Saturday, June, 8, the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad will host “I Company”, of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of the 101st Airborne Division. The group coming to Phillips, many of whom are from Massachusetts and other New England states, re-enacts the Pathfinder Team that dropped into the Normandy area before the main body of troops.

Leaders of the re-enactment group are Norm Harbinson (Colonel), Joshua Harbinson (1st Lieutenant), both from Kingston, MA, and Matthew Speidel, (First Sergeant), also from MA. The group has visited Phillips before in other guises, most notably during the railroad’s Western re-enactments.

A few of the re-enactors will wear German uniforms and contribute to the drama of the day. Passengers on the SR&RLRR will, of course, be in the middle of the action and will have front row seats to the event. The narrow gauge trains leave from Sanders Station on Bridge Street in Phillips from 11 am to 3 pm on the hour, and fares are $6 for adults and children 13 or older, and $2 for kids under 13. Children under six ride for free.

For more information on the railroad, including its schedule and special events calendars, visit http://www.srrl-rr.org/.