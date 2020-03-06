North Chesterville Extension Homemakers plan March events

CHESTERVILLE - It has become a tradition for the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers to be extremely busy in March.

First up is the Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon. This year, it will be celebrated on Monday, March 16. Items for the menu include ham, cabbage, raisin sauce, carrots, cupcakes, ice cream and more. There will also be St. Patrick’s Day cards made by the homemakers at each place setting and decorative table centerpieces that will be given away by free raffle tickets at the end of the festivities. Musical entertainment will be provided by Sugar and Spice.

Next will be the Chesterville Town Election on Friday, March 20. To coincide with the voting, the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will have their annual March bake sale that will benefit the town of Chesterville starting at 2 p.m. Homemakers will be busily baking to get ready. Already promised are homemade doughnuts, biscuits, pies, whoopie pies, chocolate fudge, peanut butter fudge, banana bread, cookies, chocolate mint dream bars and more. Come out and vote and support our town.

Finally, we will have our next meeting on Tuesday, March 24 in the Chesterville Town Office starting at 6:30 p.m. The topic for the evening is to “Make Easter Cards for Nursing Homes." This year, we will be making 90 cards for the Sandy River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All meetings are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. For more information leave a message at 778-3156.