North Chesterville Extension Homemakers planning an exciting 2020

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers have planned a very exciting year. So mark your calendars now to join us. All of our meetings are free and open to the public. You are always welcome to attend.

Meetings are normally held on the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Chesterville Town Office starting at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise stated. Meetings are subject to change. If there is a need to cancel or postpone a meeting due to weather, the notice will be sent to dailybulldog.com and WCSH Channel 6.

We are pleased to announce the following programs for 2020. Jan. 28 will see Alison Haines presenting “Cooking with Spices and Herbs." Feb. 25 will be “Hot Foods to Share." Everyone is encouraged to bring a food to share with a recipe.

Plans for the Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon will be finalized and Sue Starrett will lead the group in making St. Patrick’s Day cards. March is a very busy month starting with March 17th being the Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon served at noon in the Chesterville Town Office. Then March 20 is the “Bake Sale” led by Linda Gramlich that will coincide with the Chesterville Town Voting prior to the Town Meeting. It will start at noon in the Chesterville Town Office. Then on March 24, we will be making “Easter Cards for Nursing Homes” with Beckie Witham.

April 28 with have us “Exercising/Stretching” with Linda Bauer. Then a very timely meeting will be May 26 for “Container Gardening” with Kathleen Randall. We will also choose a June outing event. In June, we do not have a formal meeting as we go on an outing. June 9 will be a “Bake Sale” led by Linda Gramlich to coincide with Election Day. We do not meet in July or August, but we normally sponsor an event for the Chesterville Family Fun Day. We will vote in May about participating if the town has the celebration this year.

On Sept. 29, we will do Program Planning, Election of Officers, Collection of Dues, Choosing the Rotary Christmas Tree Project, and voting on whether we will sponsor the Chesterville Town Halloween Party. Sue Gill is the leader.

Oct. 27 will find us “Making Ornaments for the Rotary Christmas Tree” under the direction of Sue Starrett. Depending on the vote in September, we will or will not be sponsoring the Chesterville Town Christmas Party on October 31st. November 3rd is another “Bake Sale” led by Linda Gramlich to coincide with Election Day.

On Nov. 17, we will plan the Annual Town Christmas Party under the direction of Glenda Barker. December 13th (the second Sunday of the month) will be the Chesterville Town Christmas Party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office. Our NCEH group Christmas party will be announced by the person hosting.

As you can see our group is very active with educational as well as fun programs and activities with an emphasis on community involvement. If you would like to join us or get more information about the group, please call 778-3156 and leave a message with your name, number, and short question. Your question will be answered ASAP.