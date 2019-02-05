North Chesterville Extension Homemakers to talk balsam firs at Feb. 26 meeting

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Chesterville Town Office at 6:30 p.m. At 7 to 7:30 p.m. join our guest speaker, Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in learning about creative uses of balsam fir beyond two-by-fours and pulp for paper. See hands-on examples as well as through a slideshow-something for all ages.

All meetings are free and the public is always cordially invited to attend. For more information 778-3156.