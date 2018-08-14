MADRID – All are welcome to Old Home Sunday at Reeds Mill Church on Sunday, Aug. 26. This non-denominational “Church in the Wildwood” celebrates not only the founding fathers of the church, but all who have made the ongoing ministry of this church possible.

A potluck picnic will be at noon – rain or shine. Bring your place setting, beverage and a dish to share. The worship service starts at 1 p.m. As has been tradition for the last several years, Reverend John Gensel of the Dixfield Congregational Church will be the guest speaker.

This will be the last summer worship service for this year. However, mark your calendars for the remaining 2018 special gatherings: Hymn Sing on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.; Sandy River Ramblers concert Sept. 30, 2 p.m.; Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m.; and a Candlelight Service on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m.

Call Ginni with any questions-639-2713.