Old Home Sunday to be celebrated at Reeds Mill Church on Aug. 27

MADRID – Old Home Sunday will be celebrated at Reeds Mill Church on Sunday, Aug. 27. All are welcome to this nondenominational Christian “Church in the Wildwood." This special day celebrates not only the founding fathers of the church, but all who have made the ongoing ministry of this church possible.

A potluck picnic will be at noon – rain or shine. Bring your place setting, beverage and a dish to share. The worship service starts at 1 p.m. As has been tradition for the last several years, Reverend John Gensel of the Dixfield Congregational Church will be the guest speaker.

This will be the last summer worship service for this year. Mark your calendars for the remaining 2017 special gatherings, including a Hymn Sing on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.; the Sandy River Ramblers concert Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.; a Thanksgiving service on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.; and a Candlelight Service on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. Call Ginni with any questions at 639-2713.