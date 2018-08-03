One-of-a-kind camp at Spruce Mountain Adult Ed teaches children self-management tools

LIVERMORE FALLS - Spirit Camp offers a unique experience for children ages 5-10. This non-competitive day camp teaches kids ancient and modern techniques to develop resilience, self-compassion, and empathy. Spirit Camp’s inclusive and cooperative approach encourages children to grow and learn at their own pace, making it equally suitable for active, extroverted, shy, and non-athletic children. During the 5-day program, children learn to explore their rich inner world through a curriculum that includes yoga, mindfulness, gratitude, law of attraction, chakras, auras, affirmations, and more, all taught through games and craft activities.

Since 2014, Spirit Camp has been helping children and families thrive, as they develop tools to navigate life with less anxiety and more confidence. New modules in this year’s curriculum include "Meeting My Inner Critic," "Using Gemstones to Connect with My Superpowers," "Listening With My Heart," and "Protecting Myself Energetically From Bullies.”

"This was the best camp ever! The crafts were great, and usually my daughter is self-conscious about her artistic abilities, but now at home she is pulling out the art supplies instead of begging for the computer. We drove 3 hours each day to go to camp and it was well worth it." - a Spirit Camp parent

Spirit Camp’s founder and facilitator, Eva Goulette, formerly a Special Events Coordinator at Disneyland, was introduced to shamanic healing techniques after suffering a head injury. She went on to become a shamanic practitioner, and through her own recovery saw the unique potential to help children through nurturing their spirits with shamanic techniques.

Spruce Mountain Spirit Camp will be held at Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education at 9 Cedar Street, Livermore Falls, Maine from Monday, Aug. 6 to Friday, Aug. 10. Registration is open, spots are limited. Contact adult ed director, Robyn Raymond, at 207-897-6406 for more information or to enroll.