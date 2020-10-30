Open house offers free coats and boots

FARMINGTON - Coat & Cupboard will be hosting an Open House offering free coats and winter boots on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A wide variety and styles of clean, gently used coats will be available, in sizes from infants to mens XL. There will also be a good selection of winter boots and ski pants.

Guests are asked to limit their selections to one coat per person.

Masks are required at this event, and for social distancing safety, the number of shoppers will be limited inside Coat & Cupboard.

Coat & Cupboard is located at 227 Main Street in Farmington, and is a project of the youth group of Old South First Congregational Church, UCC.