Operation Santa Claus requesting donations

WILTON - Western Maine Community Action's Operation Santa Claus is asking the community for help filling shelves.

The non-profit is in need of toys for both boys and girls and for all ages. Please bring new, unwrapped toys to WMCA in East Wilton at located at 20B Church St. Gifts can be left at the front desk of the Service Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Every toy that is donated fills a Christmas wish for a child in the community who would otherwise go without. These heartfelt donations are what also has made WMCA’s Operation Santa Claus a success year after year.