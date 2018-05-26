OTIS FCU raises and distributes $7,195 to local food pantries

JAY - Over the course of the 2017 calendar year, OTIS Federal Credit Union raised a total of $6,755.22 for the cause of Ending Hunger. Fundraisers undertaken by the Credit Union included two 50/50 raffles, a Longaberger Calendar Raffle, Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day raffles, and a planter raffle. OTIS participated in four statewide raffles to benefit Ending Hunger as well.

Additional funds for Ending Hunger were raised via two book sales, a yard sale, and the Credit Union’s sale of handmade bowl warmers, handmade potholders, grocery totes, and movie passes. A $5.00 donation was also made from every $25.00 Skip-A-Payment fee assessed on loans.

Due to its fundraising efforts, OTIS FCU was able to place in the Top 25 of Credit Unions in the state for both total donations raised and its amount-per-member donation average. Those Credit Unions which place in the Top 25 in either category statewide then receive additional reward grants from the Maine Credit Union League. As a result of these grants, the total raised by OTIS was bumped to $7,195.22, which was then divided equally five ways and disbursed to the following local food pantries: the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard, the Wilton Area Food Pantry, the Care & Share Food Pantry, the Spruce Mountain Primary School Food Pantry, and the Turner Food Pantry. Co-Chairs of the Ending Hunger Committee at OTIS, Ben Roberts (Compliance Officer & Training Specialist) and Darice Dubreuil (Vice President of Lending), were responsible for distributing the funds raised.

Each year, nearly all of Maine’s credit unions–including OTIS Federal Credit Union–participate in the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. All funds raised stay within their respective communities, disbursed to local food pantries by the Credit Unions that raise them.

Maine Credit Unions raised a record $740,027.35 for the year 2017, breaking the previous record set for the 22nd consecutive year. Since 1990, the year that this collective effort began, Maine’s Credit Unions have raised and distributed more than $8 million to help end hunger in Maine.