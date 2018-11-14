OTIS Federal Credit Union donates to Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society

JAY - OTIS Federal Credit Union has donated $1320.00 to the Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society, located in Livermore, Maine. These funds were used to purchase a new computer tower, a monitor, a backup external drive, a printer, software, and a surge protector for the organization.

The Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society, which was founded in 1975, is dedicated to preserving and maintaining the local history of the two towns. These efforts have expanded to include diligent cataloging and photographing of the thousands of artifacts and printed documents which comprise its extensive historical collection. Each photo taken is accompanied with detailed notes, which are entered into an Excel spreadsheet; about 500 artifacts have been cataloged so far. The importance of this preservation effort is underscored by a previous loss of artifacts in a fire at the Society’s former location, the Deacon Livermore House, in 1999.

To successfully execute this photography project, the Historical Society was in need of a new computer and equipment: Its previous computer was seventeen years old, and lacked both modern Microsoft Office software and an adequate backup system. “[This] new system,” said Ghislaine Bérubé-Hughes, member of the Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society, “[will] greatly help us to keep track of textiles, historical printed matter, photographs, and antique tools … The membership has been so diligent and dedicated to the collection, [and] it would be a great loss to the region if we could not continue this excellent work.”

Remarked Kim Turner, President/CEO of OTIS Federal Credit Union, of the donation: “Being able to assist in funding a new computer system was an honor for us; it is a true demonstration of the Cooperative Principle – Concern for Community. The Livermore-Livermore Historical Society plays such an important role in preserving the history of the two towns and having the means of digitally cataloging and preserving both artifacts and documents is vital to their organization.”

Bérubé-Hughes and Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society President Muriel Bowerman hope that the cataloging and digitization of the Society’s collection will position the Historical Society as a rich resource for historians, writers, and other museums for years to come.

Pictured in photo, L to R: Gary Desjardins, Director, OTIS FCU Board of Directors and member of the Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society; Kim Turner, President/CEO, OTIS FCU; Muriel Bowerman, President, Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society; Ghislaine Bérubé-Hughes, member of the Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society.

