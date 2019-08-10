Overnight fundraiser for MATE, Aug. 16

FARMINGTON - Mission at the Eastward will be hosting a fundraising event on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. on the lawn of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 110 Academy St.

“Sleeping in a Box, One Night at a Time” will aim to draw attention to the plight of many homeowners the organization extends help to every year by way of overnight fundraiser. Some of MATE’s board members will spend the night in cardboard boxes or a shack to raise money towards a matching grant of $30,000 received from the Sandy River Charitable Foundation.

Hot dogs and popsicles will be available, live music and building activities for kids. Board members will be present to answer any questions. Monetary donations will be accepted or those that wish can sponsor a sleep in a box during the night.

About MATE: Mission at the Eastward, we’ve served Franklin and Somerset counties in the Central Western Maine area for over 50 years. The Housing Ministry does home repairs for families and individuals who would otherwise not have the resources to do so. This includes decks, ramps and stairs, repairing floors, walls and roofs, replacing windows and doors etc. A summer camp experience is also provided for children in the community who would not otherwise be able to attend a camp.

For more information about MATE, contact Rev. Thea Kornelius at rev.thea.mate@gmail.com or (207)778-4705.