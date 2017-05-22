PACC monthly flea and craft market begins June 3

PHILLIPS - The Phillips Area Community Center launches its fourth year of First-Saturday-of-the-Month Flea and Craft Markets on June 3.

Vendors from all over the area set up tables in the PACC to sell everything from hand-crafted items to jewelry, books, tools, toys, and kitchenware.

“It’s a miscellaneous market,” said vendor Bruce Godin. “The only theme it has is bargain shopping and buying local.”

Started three years ago, the market quickly became a success, with a variety of vendors that vary month to month. The PACC sells snacks and beverages, while across the way in the American Legion Hall, a weekly Farmers’ Market (from Memorial Day weekend to the end of September) features a wide range of produce and goods from local growers and bakers.

The Flea and Craft Market, located at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Saturday of the month through September. Vendor tables are $10, with tables and chairs provided. Anyone who wishes to participate may call Pam Matthews at 639-2630.