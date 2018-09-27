Paint for Recovery to benefit Evergreen Behavioral Services

FARMINGTON - Are you looking for a fun night out that will sooth your creative side while raising money to assist uninsured individuals with substance use treatment?

Paint for recovery is taking place on Wednesday, October 3 at 6 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Cost is $20 per person for the two-hour class and attendees can pay at the door.

According to Dalene Sinskie, LCSW, CCS, executive director of Evergreen Behavioral Services, “This paint night will help Evergreen Behavioral Services raise money to support an individual in substance use recovery who doesn’t have health insurance get needed treatment.”

All painting supplies and artist step-by-step instructions will be provided by Brianna Bracy of Strong, the owner of BearFoot Photography. She hosts many community paint nights and private events in the area. No art experience is needed. Discover your inner artist and paint along to create your own work of art that you will take home at the end of the evening.

For more information contact Ann Cushing at 779-2398.