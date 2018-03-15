Pancake breakfast, old-time maple sugaring at Norlands

LIVERMORE - Celebrate Maine Maple Sunday at the Norlands, Maine’s oldest living history farm and museum, on March 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Enjoy a hearty breakfast of fresh hot pancakes and sausage drizzled in Norlands’ own maple syrup in the historic farmer’s cottage and original 1867 Washburn family kitchen. Visit the Sap House to see boiling demonstrations and meet the working team of oxen. Help to tap trees and collect sap.

The one-room schoolhouse will also be open. Journey back to 1853 where the schoolmarm will be ready to share the basics reading, writing, and ‘rithmetic, using materials of the time.

Bring snowshoes (or boots) and burn breakfast calories by walking along the tranquil fields and wooded carriage trails on 445 acres at this historical treasure.

Make sure to visit the gift shop for Norlands’ own maple syrup and other maple treats to take home.

The only charge is $5 - $7 for breakfast; otherwise the event is free. No reservations are necessary. The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore.

FMI: call 207-897-4366, email norlands@norlands.org, or visit www.norlands.org.