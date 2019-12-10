Participate in the Sugarloaf Climb for a Cure

FARMINGTON - This year’s 20th annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit kicks off with the Climb for a Cure on Friday, Dec. 27. For a suggested donation of just $10, participants hike about one mile up Sugarloaf Mountain to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down. All proceeds from Charity Summit events benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers.

Participants sign up at Guest Services in the Sugarloaf base lodge the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and meet at the SuperQuad at 4:30 p.m. to snowshoe or skin up Tote Road to Bullwinkle’s, where participants will gather as a group and reenergize with treats and hot beverages before descending back down the mountain. Those taking part in the kickoff event should bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

Limited touring and snowshoe rentals are available at Downhill Supply Company and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, respectively.

For more information on this event visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org/climb-for-a-cure