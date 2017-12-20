Participate in the Sugarloaf Climb for a Cure

FARMINGTON - This year’s 18th Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit kicks off with the Climb for a Cure on Thursday, Dec. 28. For a suggested donation of just $10, participants hike about one mile up Sugarloaf Mountain to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down. All proceeds from Charity Summit events benefit Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers.

Participants sign up at Guest Services in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge the day of the event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and meet at the SuperQuad at 4:30 p.m. to snowshoe or skin up Tote Road to Bullwinkle’s, where they will gather as a group to enjoy hot beverages and delicious treats. Those taking part in the kickoff event should bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

Limited touring and snowshoe rentals are available at Downhill Supply Company and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, respectively.

For more information visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org

Named after the late wife of Sugarloafer Peter Webber, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasounds, clinical and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available in two convenient locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls. For more information on the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center visit fchn.org/services/breast-care.

Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine, with 100% of funds raised by the Foundation used to benefit the people of Maine. They lead a state-wide effort to advance the most promising and effective cancer-fighting efforts available through a combination of grant-based financial support and coalition building. MCF’s Challenge Cancer 2020 initiative is working to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine 20% by 2020 through prevention, screening and early detection, and access to the highest quality care for every Mainer. Learn more at https://mainecancer.org

The Dempsey Centers are a leader in Quality of Life care for individuals and families impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston, Maine by actor Patrick Dempsey, the Dempsey Centers provide a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support. All services are provided at no cost to anyone impacted by cancer regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or where they receive their medical treatment. For more information, please visit www.dempseycenter.org.