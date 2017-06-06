Pedal for Preschoolers on June 25

EUSTIS - Western Maine Center for Children and Maine Mountain Children’s House are holding a fun cycling event on Sunday, June 25, beginning between 9 and 10 a.m. Road cyclists and mountain bikers are invited to join in a group trip for a great cause.

Suggested distance goals from the starting point in Eustis (just north of Cathedral Pines Campground and The Pines Market) include 11 miles to Sarampas Falls, 18 miles to Natanis Point Overlook, and 25 miles to the Canadian Border in Coburn Gore; roundtrip riding doubles those miles to 22, 36, and 50 miles. Riders can also ride whatever distance that they choose. The route takes bicyclists along a crown jewel of Maine scenic roadway following Rt. 27 north and The Arnold Trail. The entire route has paved shoulders, very good road conditions, minimal traffic, gorgeous views, and very often moose or other wildlife sightings.

Suggested tax-deductible donations are $30 per person, or $45 for a group of immediate family members; riders under 18 years of age must sign in and ride with a guardian. All proceeds will benefit Early Childhood Care and Education Programs at Western Maine Center for Children, a local non-profit center located in Carrabassett Valley and Maine Mountain Children’s House, a local non-profit Montessori Program located in Kingfield. Both programs serve the Eustis-Carrabassett Valley-New Portland area families and workforce.

Snacks, beverages, and route support will be provided by volunteers, local First Responders, and the Franklin County Sheriff Office. To sign up to ride, email Marcia White at westernmainekids@gmail.com or leave a message for call back at

237-3223.