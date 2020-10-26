Pet of the Week: Charlie

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Charlie, 3 Years Old, Pitbull Terrier Mix, Male:

Hi! My name is Charlie. I am a big goofball who loves to go for walks and play with my tennis ball. I have a breathing condition (brachycephalic syndrome which is common in pugs) that requires restricted exercise and play time, and I need to stay away from excessive heat. I am a very loving boy, but can be a little mouthy, so I’d do best in a home with older children, and unfortunately, I am not good with cats.