Pet of the Week: Katniss

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Katniss, 3 Years, Female : Hi! My name is Katniss. I am an outgoing and feisty girl looking for a quiet home where I can be your only pet. I am on a special prescription diet for urinary crystals called C/D. It can be purchased at most Veterinarian Hospitals.



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.