Pet of the Week: Tia

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Tia, Senior, Female: Hello, my name is Tia. I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I can be insanely sweet and from time to time I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But, I really only like affection on my own terms, so be forewarned. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.