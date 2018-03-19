Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Adrian & Satin

March 19, 2018

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Adrian

Adrian, 1 to 3 years, Male, Lab Mix

Heya, I’m Adrian! I’m a playful and strong lab that needs an active home that will take me on runs and hikes, and be willing to teach me some manners, too! I’d like to do a meet and greet with your dog (I prefer females), but no cats, please!

Satin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Satin, 1 to 3 years, Female

I would really love to go home with my sister, Silky. Or wait--maybe she's Satin, and I'm Silky. You'd better just take both of us home to be on the safe side!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information

