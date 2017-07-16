Pets of the Week: Angela & Alicia

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Angela, 5 years, Female, Breed Unconfirmed

I’m a sweet and friendly girl who LOVES rump scratches and belly rubs. I could use losing a little bit of weight, so I’d love to find an owner willing to take me on long walks. I don’t like other dogs, and please, no cats. I have fairly good leash manners, and I’m a very smart dog who loves to learn new things.

Alicia, Senior, Female

I’m a very sweet, talkative, cuddly old girl just looking for a fur-ever window sill or lap to hang out in!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.