Pets of the Week: Angela & Bessie

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Angela, 5 years, Female, Lab Mix

My friends at the shelter just can’t believe I’m still here. I’m a sweet and friendly girl who LOVES rump scratches and belly rubs. I’d love to find an owner willing to take me on long walks and play ball with me. I don’t like other dogs, and please, no cats. I have fairly good leash manners, and I’m a very smart dog who loves to learn new things. Will you be my new fur-ever friend?

Bessie, Female, 1 to 3 years

My name is Bessie, and I’m a very sweet girl who’s a little bit shy with new people. I’d an awesome furry friend to the right purr-son, though! Could that be you?



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.