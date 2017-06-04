Pets of the Week: Angela & Carra

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Angela

5 years, Breed Unconfirmed

I’m a sweet and friendly girl who LOVES rump scratches and belly rubs. I could use losing a little bit of weight, so I’d love to find an owner willing to take me on long walks. I don’t like other dogs, but I used to live with other cats. I have fairly good leash manners, and I’m a very smart dog who loves to learn new things.

Carra

1 to 3 years, Female

I'm a very shy and quiet girl who is good with other friendly cats. Dogs scare me, but I'm slowly getting used to the friendlier ones that I've met. I would love a quiet home or office with lots and lots of kitty treats.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.