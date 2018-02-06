Pets of the Week: Angela & Moose

Pet of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Angela, 5 years, Female, Lab Mix

My friends at the shelter can’t believe I haven’t already found my home! I’m a sweet and friendly girl who looks and acts a lot younger than my age—especially when I’m going the “lab wiggle”! I love being outside exploring trails and town, riding in the car (I have excellent car manners when safely tethered in back), and working on my advanced leash and obedience skills. I respond quickly and willingly to correction and learn new skills with enthusiasm. I have been at the shelter way too long, and I very much want to find my special human who can give me the life I deserve!

Moosa, 1 to 3 years, Male

Hi, my name is Moosa. I am a very sweet guy who gets along with almost everyone I meet. I am picky about my canine friends, but I love people. Please come meet me at the shelter today!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.