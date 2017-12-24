Pets of the Week: Angela, Sluggo & Ash

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Angela, 5 years, Female, Lab Mix

My friends at the shelter just can’t believe I’m still here. I’m a sweet and friendly girl who LOVES rump scratches and belly rubs. I’d love to find an owner willing to take me on long walks and play ball with me. I don’t like other dogs, and please, no cats. I have fairly good leash manners, and I’m a very smart dog who loves to learn new things. Will you be my new fur-ever friend?

Sluggo, 1 to 3 years, Male (pictured)

Ash, 3 years, Gray Male

Hey there, I’m Sluggo, and my pal Ash and I are looking for our fur-ever homes. We’re both awesome playful and laid-back dudes who need a home willing to provide us with a special I/D diet—we don’t need to be adopted together, but that means each of us needs to be the only kitty in your life if you adopt us individually; otherwise, we eat all the kitty food we can find, and normal kitty food makes us really sick.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.