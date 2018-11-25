Pets of the Week: Axel & Patty

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Axel, 5 years, Male, Staffy Mix

Hey there, the name’s Axel! I’m a gentle giant of a dog who just arrived at the shelter from North Carolina. Because of my size and penchant for giving hugs, I’d probably do best in a home with bigger kids that I won’t knock over with love. I don’t enjoy the presence of cats, but I’d like to meet your dog to see if we’ll be friends!

Patty, 6 months to 1 Year, Female

Oh, hello. My name is Patty. I am a sweet but shy girl looking for my forever home.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information