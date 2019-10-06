Pets of the Week: Bailey & Nicky

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bailey, 2 - 3 years, Female, Collie Mix

Hi, my name is Bailey! I'm a super sweet and gentle girl looking for my forever home. I like long walks and do a great job on my leash. Come meet me at the shelter!

Nicky, 6 years, Male

Oh, hi! My name is Nicky. I am a sweet boy who is a little on the shy side. I get along great with other like minded cats. Come meet me at the shelter!