Pets of the Week: Bandit & Hestia

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bandit, 1.5 years, Male, Lab Mix

Heya, I’m Bandit! I’m great with kids, cats, and I’d love to meet your dog to see if we all can get along! I’ve got some good basic house skills, and I’m very eager to please!

Hestia, 1 year, Female

Hi, I’m Hestia! I’m a bit shy, but I’m very sweet when you give me time to get to know you—and I’m incredibly beautiful, so I’m totally worth the effort!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.