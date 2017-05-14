Pets of the Week: Basil & Reese

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Baby Basil, 3 years, Breed Unconfirmed

Hi, I’m Baby Basil! I’m a mostly sweet little guy with the occasional odd mood swing. I don’t seem bothered by cats, but I don’t like small children. I’m also food aggressive, so I would need an owner willing to patiently help me overcome that. I recently had my back legs operated on to repair an old injury, so I may be better in a home without stairs or with an owner willing to carry me, but I’m on the mend and ready to find my fur-ever home!

Reese, 1-3 years, Female

Hey, I’m Reese! I love people, but I’m not so much a fan of other cats. I’d love to hurry up and find a home where I can get away from all these other felines! Could it be your home?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!