Pets of the Week: Bella and Oliver

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bella, American Bulldog Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female

Hi! My name is Bella. I am a sweet girl who does take a little while to warm up to strangers and new situations, but once I get to know you, I am all love. I would prefer to find a home where I am your only pet, and I can get overwhelmed very easily, so a home with older children would probably be best.

Oliver, Male, 1 to 3 Years. Oh, hi there. My name is Oliver. I am a sweet but shy dude that gets along with the other cat friendly cats here at the shelter. I am VERY treat motivated, the best way to win me over is with almost any type of yummy food.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt for more information.