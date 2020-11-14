Pets of the Week: Bellini and Megara

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bellini, Female, 2 Years, Lab Mix, Adoption Fee: $225:

Meet Bellini! Bellini is a very sweet and social girl who recently arrived here in Maine from Mississippi. Her Mississippi foster mom says that Bellini LOVES people, loves to be with people, loves to go on walks, and loves to go on car rides. She is a very playful and energetic girl who loves couches and tennis balls too! While in foster care, she lived with dog savvy cats who she did well with, but she does love to try to chase cats that run away from her. Bellini prefers the company of people, and would do best in a home where she is your only dog. She is all you need though! According to her foster, Bellini is wonderful with children.

Megara, Female, 6 months to 1 Year:

Oh, hello there. My name is Megara. I am a sweet but shy gal that is a little overwhelmed with my new surroundings here at the shelter. I am looking for a quiet and understanding home that will help me adjust.