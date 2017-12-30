Pets of the Week: Benny & Abby-the-cat

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Benny, 13 years, Male, Parsons Russell Terrier

Hello, there. The name's Benny. I'm looking for a home willing to let me be the older distinguished gentleman I am. I'm a sweet old man looking for a warm lap to chill in. And I come with free vet care for the rest of my life from Clearwater Vet! Could my new fur-ever home be yours?

Abby-the-cat, Senior, Female

Abby is a very sweet, older girl who is diabetic, and needs a family who is comfortable giving insulin shots on a daily basis. Abby gets along fine with other social cats, but is a little timid around dogs.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.