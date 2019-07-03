Pets of the Week: Bianca and Sir William
Dog of the Week: Sir William, a male, 3-year-old Hound mix.
Hullo there, my name is Sir William. I am your typical large hound dog. I'd do best in a home with older kids, would prefer to meet your dog to see if we can get along, and definitely would like a home with no cats. Please come meet me at the shelter.
Cat of the Week: Bianca, a 1- to 3-year-old female.
Hi there. My name is Bianca. I am a very sweet and outgoing girl who loves just about everyone. I am very laid back. Please come meet me at the Wilton Tractor Supply.
Leave a Response