Pets of the Week: Blaze and Jean Claude

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Blaze, senior, male, Pit Bull mix - Hi I'm Blaze. I'm a super sweet older dog. I'm pretty laid back and could use some training on my leash manners. I don't really like cats, so I shouldn't go to a home that has them. I should do a meet and greet with other dogs. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Jean Claude, 1 to 3 years old, male - Bonjour, my name is Jean Claude. I am a very easy going cat. I love people of all ages and get along great with other cat friendly cats. I'd probably tolerate a dog pretty good too. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.