Pets of the Week: Bo and Rufus

Pet of the Week features animals ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bo, 1 to 3 years, Male, Terrier Mix

Yo, the name’s Bo! I’m a sweet and loving boy with the most adorable head tilt ever! I’m a mellow boy who loves hanging out on the couch as much as I love a long walk. I love, love, LOVE people, but I want to be your only pet. Do you have the fur-ever home I’ve been longing for?

Rufus, Senior, Male

Hi there, I'm Rufus. I am a sweet older gentleman looking for a soft couch to sleep on. Please come meet me at the shelter.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information