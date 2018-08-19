Pets of the Week: Bo & Cordell

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bo, 1 to 3 years, Male, Terrier Mix

Yo, the name’s Bo! I’m a sweet and loving boy with the most adorable head tilt ever, and I just arrived from North Carolina! I’d love to meet your dog to see if we’ll be friends. Do you have the fur-ever home I’ve been longing to find?

Cordell, 4 to 6 years, Male

Hi, my name is Cordell, and I am a very laid-back dude who likes to hang out outside in the catio. Please come meet me at the shelter! I will be lounging in the sun.



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more.