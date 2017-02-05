Pets of the Week: Bookie & Abigail

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bookie, 2 years, DNA results: American Staffordshire Terrier/Dalmation Mix

Hey, I’m Bookie! I love rides in cars, walks on trails, running after a ball, playing in water and giving kisses! I warm up to folks quickly, and I don’t seem bothered by other dogs, people on bikes, etc. when I’ve been out and about with my volunteer friends! I am totally treat motivated, so it’s easy to teach me new things—I’m a people pleaser! I’m a strong boy, but with some daily exercise I will mellow right out and be an incredible lifelong friend!

Abigail-the-Cat, 9 months, Female, Adoption Fee: $75

I either love you or I don't. You'll only know if you come meet me. I'm not a big fan of dogs. I tolerate the other cats as long as they are not in my space.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!