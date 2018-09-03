Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Buckeye & Aphrodite

Posted by • September 3, 2018 •

Pet of the Week features animals ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Buckeye, 1 to 3 Years, Male

Buckeye

Hi! I am Buckeye. I am a little shy when meeting new people, but I am very affectionate once we are friends.

Aphrodite, 1 to 3 years, Female, Shepherd Mix

Hi there, my name is Aphrodite! I am a shy but very sweet girl hoping to find my fur-ever home. I don’t seem to mind other dogs or cats. I just want to find an owner who will coax me out of my introvert shell and let me love them forever!

