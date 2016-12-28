Pets of the Week: Buddy & Patches

Pet of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Buddy, 9 years, Likely Beagle

Hi, I’m Buddy! I have a true beagle personality—I’m sweet, loving, and I love to talk! I’m food-motivated—feeding time is my favorite time of day. I would do best in a home without small children.

Patches, 7-9 Years, Female

I'm a very loveable older gal who loves attention and cuddles! Please come meet me, I am an absolute lovebug!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!