Pets of the Week: Cal and Rosaleen

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Shiloh, Lab Mix, Senior, Female: Hello there deary, my name is Shiloh. I am a very sweet and talkative older girl who really just loves to be anywhere that you are. I do have arthritis and Lyme disease. I am hoping to find a quiet, slow home with a family who is home often, who wants to spend time with me in my golden years. I enjoy going for walks, but short ones with breaks from time to time. I love people, and I love attention. I even sing when you pet me! I'd really love to find my furever retirement home.

Katniss, 3 Years, Female: Hi! My name is Katniss. I am an sweet, loving, outgoing and feisty girl looking for a quiet home where I can be your only pet. I am on a special prescription diet for urinary crystals called C/D which can be purchased at most Veterinarian Hospitals.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.